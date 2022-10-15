The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $276.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

