The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.02. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $149.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $809,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after buying an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $106,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.