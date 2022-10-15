The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Position Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.55% of The RMR Group worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in The RMR Group during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The RMR Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $24.92 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

About The RMR Group

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.