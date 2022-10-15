The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lessened by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.45 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

