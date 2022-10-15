Third Security LLC Takes $2.90 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Third Security LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of Third Security LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $160.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $108.96 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.