TI Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TI Trust Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.9% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.8% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

