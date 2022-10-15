Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 178,400.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

Timothy Plan International ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA TPIF opened at $20.08 on Friday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

