TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.