TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $27.09. TPG shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 499 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TPG to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $10,926,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at about $18,084,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at about $781,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $648,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

