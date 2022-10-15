Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) vs. Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Financial Contrast

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Vimeo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trade Desk and Vimeo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 4 14 0 2.78 Vimeo 0 4 1 0 2.20

Profitability

Trade Desk currently has a consensus target price of $83.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.51%. Vimeo has a consensus target price of $21.29, indicating a potential upside of 473.74%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Trade Desk.

This table compares Trade Desk and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 2.43% 2.16% 0.99% Vimeo -20.85% -19.17% -11.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trade Desk and Vimeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $1.20 billion 20.50 $137.76 million $0.07 722.96 Vimeo $391.68 million 1.57 -$52.77 million ($0.54) -6.87

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Trade Desk has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Vimeo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

