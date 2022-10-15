Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 264,028 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the typical volume of 179,468 call options.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

