Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tricon Residential to a buy rating and set a C$12.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.86.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$10.92 and a 12 month high of C$21.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.88. The firm had revenue of C$198.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$193.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

