True North Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

True North Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 785,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $151,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,253,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $246,859,000 after acquiring an additional 71,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 70.3% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $182.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.85. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

