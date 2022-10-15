Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $710,595,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.03.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $43.00 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.