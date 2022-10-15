Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.27.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $315.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.41.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

