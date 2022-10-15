Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock to $220.00. The stock traded as low as $186.99 and last traded at $188.88, with a volume of 13246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.12.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.