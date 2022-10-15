United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $205.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $154.89 and last traded at $156.56, with a volume of 14882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.48.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.52 and a 200-day moving average of $184.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

