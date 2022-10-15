UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $513.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $421.50 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

