UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

UNH opened at $513.13 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $421.50 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $523.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.