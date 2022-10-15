V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. V.F. traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 36266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

