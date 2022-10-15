VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83.

