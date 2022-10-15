Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Holdings Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 781.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $150.00 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $201.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.97.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

