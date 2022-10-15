Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,720 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Varonis Systems stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.