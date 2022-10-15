Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 716 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.39. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $206.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,640 shares of company stock worth $159,782. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

