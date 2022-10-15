Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $41,000 Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,795 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 176.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 13.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHB opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

