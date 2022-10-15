VeraBank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

