Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,505,000 after buying an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $166.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

