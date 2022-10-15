Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Raised by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

VZ stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

