Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 4.9% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.