Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 4.9% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 28,228 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 592.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,412 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 78,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

