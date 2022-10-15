Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 43,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.0% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 121,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

