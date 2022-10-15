Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 236.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,261.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,280.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $625.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.04 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

