Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 593,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

PRVA stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.04 million. Analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $410,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,288,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,350,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $410,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,288,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,350,021.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,724.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,229,377 shares of company stock worth $43,777,148 in the last 90 days. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

