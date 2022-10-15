Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. City State Bank bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Safety Insurance Group

In other news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $35,756.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average is $89.51. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.61 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.38%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

