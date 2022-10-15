Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 18,832 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 141.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of CVNA opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $309.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.55.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.