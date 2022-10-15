Versor Investments LP Buys 1,225 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Viasat were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $102,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Performance

VSAT opened at $36.70 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $678.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.89 million. Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.