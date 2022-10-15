Versor Investments LP Buys 885 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,873,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after buying an additional 78,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $193.39 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

