Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.15 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

