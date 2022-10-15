Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 17,700 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 13.8% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,541,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 186,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Victory Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after buying an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 33.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Victory Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VCTR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Victory Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

VCTR stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

