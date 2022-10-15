Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 17,967 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $225,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,758,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,510,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,758,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,510,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $72,659,364.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at $452,475,998.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock worth $298,492,725. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DRVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

DRVN opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -166.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.37 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

