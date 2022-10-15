Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 19,828 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,998.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,264 shares of company stock worth $225,201 in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.12.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Recommended Stories

