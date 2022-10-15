Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 7,446 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 35.8% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 419,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,696,000 after acquiring an additional 110,539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $645,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

