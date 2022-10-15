Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 9,200 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 160.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 562,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 42.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 75.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 321,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 138,413 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,272,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $962,716.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,714.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $962,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,714.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $67.79 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $544.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

