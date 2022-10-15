Versor Investments LP Grows Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,957 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

FHB opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

