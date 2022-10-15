Versor Investments LP Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.70.

PDS stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.32 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

