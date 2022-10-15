Versor Investments LP Has $511,000 Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Hawaiian worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $64,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $691.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

