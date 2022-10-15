Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 1,606.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 371,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in New Gold were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,465 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 11.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,326 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 132.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,950,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,380 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.60.

New Gold Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $598.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

