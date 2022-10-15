Versor Investments LP Invests $429,000 in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,724 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,750,000 after purchasing an additional 575,715 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,878 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,812,000 after purchasing an additional 304,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after acquiring an additional 118,587 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after acquiring an additional 354,499 shares during the period.

Shares of AWI opened at $79.50 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

