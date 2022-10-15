Versor Investments LP Invests $464,000 in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

