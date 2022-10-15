Versor Investments LP Invests $503,000 in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,081,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,907,000 after purchasing an additional 139,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,267,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99,085 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,383 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,122,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,973,000 after purchasing an additional 519,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM opened at $58.01 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

